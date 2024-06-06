Embrace The Sunday Scaries With Horror Movie Marathons On MovieSphere

There's nothing worse than the Sunday Scaries, that creeping feeling of the weekend coming to an end, and the looming spectre of Monday morning hanging over you.

Thankfully, we've got exactly what you need to put the literal scare back into your Sunday nights, with the MovieSphere Live TV channel.

For the month of June, every Sunday night a mini movie marathon of horror, thriller and classic hits will be available to stream, keeping the good weekend vibes going!

Sunday, June 9

Kicking things off at 7:51pm, A Killer Walks Amongst Us follows a former FBI agent who is haunted by ghosts of the past as she tries to track down a serial killer before it's too late. Then, Christopher Nolan's psychological thriller Insomnia promises to keep you up. Starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Hilary Swank, the film follows two detectives investigating the murder of a teen girl in an Alaskan town where the sun doesn't set. Finally, Bruce Willis stars alongside Nicky Whelan in Trauma Center. When a young woman finds herself alone in a locked-down hospital with two corrupt cops who want her dead, she'll have to do whatever it takes to survive the night.

Sunday, June 16

Kicking things off at 11:12pm, Christian Bale leads an all-star cast in the iconic classic American Psycho that dives into the gruesome, violent fantasies of Patrick Bateman. Next up, The Blair Witch Project, the film which made found footage a worldwide phenomenon, follows three film students as they try to make a documentary on the local Blair Witch in the Maryland forest. Finally, The Gallows Act II follows a young woman transfers to a new acting school and thanks to a viral challenge begins to find notoriety, but an evil spirit has also taken notice.

Sunday, June 23

At 9:16pm, check out Pulse, starring Kristen Bell and Ian Somerhalder, which follows a group of uni students who realise their computer hacker friend may have unintentionally invoked a terrifying evil. After that, check out the classic horror comedy that takes everything you know about horror movies and flips it on its head with The Cabin in the Woods. Finally, take horror to a whole new dimension with Amityville 3-D.

Sunday, June 30

At 10:19pm, John Cusack stars as a man who debunks the paranormal in 1408, but when he checks into the famous titular room 1408 in a haunted hotel, his scepticism will be put to the ultimate test of horrors. Next, Dermot Mulroney stars as The Rambler, newly released from prison he takes a journey across a strange landscape, encountering odd people throughout. Finally, Darren Aronofsky's masterpiece Requiem For A Dream, featuring Jared Leto, Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans, the film depicts the lives of four addicts as their worlds crumble around them.

Check out these triple feature line-ups every Sunday for the rest of the month, plus tons more movies and TV shows to watch on our Live TV channels now!