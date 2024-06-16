Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 16 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Sun 16 Jun 2024
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Rachel Corbett and guest, Nagi Maehashi as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Archibald Finalist's fight to call Australia home as an asylum seeker
Mostafa Azimitabar is a two-time Archibald finalist recognised as one of Australia’s best portrait artists. But while he lives here, works here and undeniably loves this country, as an asylum seeker there’s a real chance that he might never call Australia home.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024