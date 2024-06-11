News
Perth man plans to break land speed record with 'world's fastest car'
Perth's Rosco McGlashan has created what he says is the world's fastest car, capable of going 1600km/h, and he plans to break the world's land speed record with it.
Remembering the day The Beatles arrived in Australia 60 years ago
Sixty years ago today, when the Beatles toured the country, Australia felt like the centre of the world. Beatles fans Kaye and Dorothy Plummer were lucky enough to see the fab four in Melbourne, and
Remembering Dr Michael Mosley, Who Has Died Aged 67
Dr. Michael Mosley introduced the 5/2 diet and the Fast 800, and was respected around the world for his dedication to testing everything he promoted. The TV presenter died aged 67, with his body being found on the Greek island of Symi while holidaying with his wife.
Bob Brown Risking Arrest To Save The Planet
Dr Bob Brown may be 80, but that doesn't stop him from risking arrest and doing his part to save the planet. The former politician has dedicated his life to saving the environment.
Toxic Masculinity Figures Influencing Teen Boys
Influencers like Andrew Tate are making a bigger impression on teenage boys than their parents believe and are serving as role models. So, why are teenage boys so attracted to toxic masculinity, and what is being done to help?
Body Found In Search For TV Doctor, Michael Mosley
A body has been found in the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley. Authorities have been searching for Mosley after he went for a walk on the Greek island of Symi last week.
Women's NRL Continues To Grow After Yet Another Record Origin Crowd
Game 2 of the Women's Origin series was played in front of a record 25,782 fans on a rainy night in Newcastle. It's the fourth Origin match in a row the record has been beaten. So what has caused the surge of interest in the NRLW?
Aussie Students Left Struggling Due To Fulfilling Course Requirements
The Federal Government has announced a payment to relieve university placement poverty, but that lifeline only extends to nursing, teaching and social work students. It means other uni students are left struggling to make ends meet to fulfil their course requirements.