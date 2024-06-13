Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 13 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 13 Jun 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton and Liz Ellis as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Chiropractors now allowed to crack babies' backs again
A decision to reinstate controversial baby chiropractic treatment has received heavy backlash from the medical community with the health minister demanding an urgent explanation from the Australian Chiropractors Association. ASA President David Cahill says there is plenty of evidence to show this is safe, and he joins us.
CEOs getting big pay rises as workers struggle with cost-of-living
New stats have revealed that CEOs of ASX-listed companies have recieved an average pay rise of 14% in the last year, taking the average pay to $1.4 million. But do CEOs deserve their big bonuses, or are their eye-watering salaries out of touch during a cost-of-living crisis?
