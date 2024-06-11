The Project

Dean Lewis on the cringiest lyric he's ever written 
Aussie musician Dean Lewis tells us all about the cringiest lyric he's ever written, and how he became vulnerable for his music.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

5 mins

Kat Stewart On What It's Like Acting With Her Husband Again

Kat Stewart is returning to the stage in one of the darkest plays in the world, and she tells us how it has been acting alongside her husband in 'Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf'?

5 mins

Rachel House On Why She'd Never Cast Herself In Her Own Movie

Actor Rachel House has been on our screens for years, but she's finally directed her first film, and she tells us why she would never cast herself in her own movie.

4 mins

MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal On Having Her Sauce Stocked In Coles

MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal rocked the judges with her inventive Indian-Italian sauce, and she tells us what it's like to have her own product on supermarket shelves!

5 mins

Meghan Trainor On Her Surprising Connection To Australia

Meghan Trainor told us about her very * personal * connection to Australia, and the reason why her son's middle name is 'Bruce'.

7 mins

Peter Garrett Reveals All About THAT Protest Performance At The Sydney

Midnight Oil are well-known for their politically-motivated hits and moments, and Peter Garrett tells us all about THAT protest performance at the Sydney Olympics, as he looks back on an incredible career.

6 mins

Jane Goodall On Why We Should Be Hopeful For The Future

Dr Jane Goodall has been on a lifelong mission to reconnect humans with the natural world and take on urgent climate action and she tells us why we all should have hope for the future.

5 mins

Eric Idle On How The Beatles' George Harrison Saved His Life

Comedian Eric Idle's new show pays tribute to some of the friends he's lost including Robin Williams and George Harrison, and he told us how The Beatles saved his life.

