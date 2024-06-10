Guest Interviews
Kat Stewart On What It's Like Acting With Her Husband Again
Kat Stewart is returning to the stage in one of the darkest plays in the world, and she tells us how it has been acting alongside her husband in 'Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf'?
Rachel House On Why She'd Never Cast Herself In Her Own Movie
Actor Rachel House has been on our screens for years, but she's finally directed her first film, and she tells us why she would never cast herself in her own movie.
MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal On Having Her Sauce Stocked In Coles
MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal rocked the judges with her inventive Indian-Italian sauce, and she tells us what it's like to have her own product on supermarket shelves!
Meghan Trainor On Her Surprising Connection To Australia
Meghan Trainor told us about her very * personal * connection to Australia, and the reason why her son's middle name is 'Bruce'.
Peter Garrett Reveals All About THAT Protest Performance At The Sydney
Midnight Oil are well-known for their politically-motivated hits and moments, and Peter Garrett tells us all about THAT protest performance at the Sydney Olympics, as he looks back on an incredible career.
Jane Goodall On Why We Should Be Hopeful For The Future
Dr Jane Goodall has been on a lifelong mission to reconnect humans with the natural world and take on urgent climate action and she tells us why we all should have hope for the future.
Eric Idle On How The Beatles' George Harrison Saved His Life
Comedian Eric Idle's new show pays tribute to some of the friends he's lost including Robin Williams and George Harrison, and he told us how The Beatles saved his life.