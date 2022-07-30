The Project

Maccas Meal Costs Traveller $2664

Surprisingly, this article is not about inflation.

Study Reveals People Would Perform Better At Work If They Were Dressed Comfortably

Ditch the suit for a tracksuit!

Hips Don't Lie (Especially Under Oath)

Shakira, the Colombian singer with the hips that don’t lie, could be facing an eight-year jail stint if Spanish lawyers have their way.

Our Food And Drinks Are Increasingly Sweeter Than A Decade Ago, And It's a Global Problem

Human beings have a natural, evolutionary preference for sweetness. However, our sugar consumption is at an all-time high and is causing a variety of problems, particularly in our drinks.

Over 40 Flights Cancelled at Melbourne And Sydney Airports Due To I.T Issues This Morning

Computer says no.

Scientists Have Finally Found A Use For All Our Old CDs (And It’s Not Just For Décor)

Researchers have found a way to recycle our old CDs for the better by turning them into flexible biosensors.

Fuschia ‘Barbie’ Pink Is Becoming The New ‘It Girl’ Trend

‘Barbiecore’ is trending ahead of millennial pink and we think it might have something to do with our very own Margot Robbie starring in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Scott Morrison Returns To Parliament After Missing First Week

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has been sworn in to parliament as his successor records a 61 per cent approval rating in the first Newspoll since the May federal election.