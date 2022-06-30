Ambulance Australia

Ambulance Australia - S4 Ep. 8
M | Documentary

Air Date: Wed 6 Apr 2022

It's all systems go with Paramedics racing to the scene of a nasty motorbike and sidecar crash, A call comes in for a woman who has fallen off her balcony while trying to retrieve her friend's cat.

Season 4

About the Show

Ambulance Australia follows the extraordinary call-takers, dispatchers and paramedics as they face high pressure situations every day they suit up for work.

As the first to respond to urgent and emergency calls, they must use all their training and experience to make split second decisions that can mean the difference between life and death as they step into situations that can be emotionally fraught or physically dangerous.