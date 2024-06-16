RBA Likely To Hold Rates Again Sparing Mortgage Holders Further Pain

Due to meet over two days starting on Monday, the central bank's board members will pore over the latest economic data before making a decision on the cash rate on Tuesday.

Economic teams at all four of the big banks were expecting the benchmark rate to stay at 4.35 per cent, where it has been for months after an aggressive hiking cycle kicked off in 2022 to head off rising inflation.

While tracking in the right direction, hotter-than-expected inflation data in the March quarter and in April, where it rose to 3.6 per cent from 3.5 per cent, suggests rate cuts are a while off.

Ahead of the June meeting, CBA head of Australian economics, Gareth Aird, said the board should have a "straight-forward decision" on their hands, with all key economic data broadly in line with the RBA's own forecasts.

Of late, the RBA has been leaving its options open on rate moves up or down, preferring not to "rule anything in or out".

With AAP.