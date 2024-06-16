One In Six Aussies Who Move Interstate Are Heading To Queensland

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics population data shows that one in six of Australians who relocated internally, moved to Queensland from another state or territory.

And while Brisbane gained an extra 13,452 new residents, the rest of Queensland gained over 18,000 people from interstate migration.

To add perspective, Sydney lost more than 36,000 inhabitants to regional NSW or to other parts of Australia last year.

While Melbourne lost around 5000 people through internal migration, with almost half of those people relocating to regional Victoria.

The reason for the move? Better lifestyle and affordable housing are the main reasons.

Although if you ask me, I think Bluey has had the most influence on people moving to Brisbane. 18,000 people moving to a place that humid? Can only be for the love of the Heelers.