The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

One In Six Aussies Who Move Interstate Are Heading To Queensland

One In Six Aussies Who Move Interstate Are Heading To Queensland

More and more Aussies are relocating to Queensland.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics population data shows that one in six of Australians who relocated internally, moved to Queensland from another state or territory. 

And while Brisbane gained an extra 13,452 new residents, the rest of Queensland gained over 18,000 people from interstate migration. 

To add perspective, Sydney lost more than 36,000 inhabitants to regional NSW or to other parts of Australia last year. 

While Melbourne lost around 5000 people through internal migration, with almost half of those people relocating to regional Victoria.

The reason for the move? Better lifestyle and affordable housing are the main reasons. 

Although if you ask me, I think Bluey has had the most influence on people moving to Brisbane. 18,000 people moving to a place that humid? Can only be for the love of the Heelers. 

Swimmer Cate Campbell Misses Out On Historic Olympic Spot
NEXT STORY

Swimmer Cate Campbell Misses Out On Historic Olympic Spot

Advertisement

Related Articles

Swimmer Cate Campbell Misses Out On Historic Olympic Spot

Swimmer Cate Campbell Misses Out On Historic Olympic Spot

Australia's world-leading female swimmers are vowing to remain inspired by Cate Campbell at the looming Paris Olympics.
RBA Likely To Hold Rates Again Sparing Mortgage Holders Further Pain

RBA Likely To Hold Rates Again Sparing Mortgage Holders Further Pain

Mortgage-holders should be spared further weight on their debt burden following the Reserve Bank of Australia's board meeting this week, with economists broadly agreeing a pause in rate hikes will endure.
Theme Park Ride Malfunction Leaves Passengers Hanging Upside Down

Theme Park Ride Malfunction Leaves Passengers Hanging Upside Down

Passengers on the AtmosFEAR ride at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon, faced a terrifying ordeal when the ride malfunctioned, leaving them suspended upside down more than 30 metres above the ground.
Outrage After Police Ram Cow With Patrol Car

Outrage After Police Ram Cow With Patrol Car

Footage has surfaced of a police car ramming a cow running loose on the streets of a town in west London, prompting an outcry from animal welfare advocates.
Robert Irwin Threatens Legal Action Over One Nation Cartoon

Robert Irwin Threatens Legal Action Over One Nation Cartoon

Robert Irwin has threatened legal action over his depiction in One Nation leader Pauline Hanson’s cartoon comedy series.