Guest Interviews
Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody are on a mission to hit 121 pub
Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody are on a mission to hit 121 pubs in just 24 hours to break a world record, and the FOX FM trio tell us how they're going to manage the giant pub crawl.
Dean Lewis on the cringiest lyric he's ever written
Aussie musician Dean Lewis tells us all about the cringiest lyric he's ever written, and how he became vulnerable for his music.
Kat Stewart On What It's Like Acting With Her Husband Again
Kat Stewart is returning to the stage in one of the darkest plays in the world, and she tells us how it has been acting alongside her husband in 'Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf'?
Rachel House On Why She'd Never Cast Herself In Her Own Movie
Actor Rachel House has been on our screens for years, but she's finally directed her first film, and she tells us why she would never cast herself in her own movie.
MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal On Having Her Sauce Stocked In Coles
MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal rocked the judges with her inventive Indian-Italian sauce, and she tells us what it's like to have her own product on supermarket shelves!
Meghan Trainor On Her Surprising Connection To Australia
Meghan Trainor told us about her very * personal * connection to Australia, and the reason why her son's middle name is 'Bruce'.
Peter Garrett Reveals All About THAT Protest Performance At The Sydney
Midnight Oil are well-known for their politically-motivated hits and moments, and Peter Garrett tells us all about THAT protest performance at the Sydney Olympics, as he looks back on an incredible career.