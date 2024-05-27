The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Paris’ Champs-Élysées Transformed Into Giant Picnic Blanket For Free Meal

Paris’ Champs-Élysées Transformed Into Giant Picnic Blanket For Free Meal

The Champs-Élysées was transformed into a massive picnic blanket for over 4,000 lucky people to enjoy a free al fresco meal.

The giant, 216-metre picnic blanket ran from the Arc de Triomphe to the intersection of Avenue George V.

The picnickers were selected via a draw and got to enjoy baskets loaded with delicacies from top Paris chefs, including puff pastries and sandwiches.

Head of the Champs-Élysées committee, Marc-Antoine Jamet, told The Guardian that the free picnic was to show Parisians that the avenue “isn’t just for high-end shopping.”

Over the years, locals seldom visit the promenade after it has slowly been taken over by luxury boutiques to cater to wealthy tourists.

Picnickers loved the experience. “The sky’s blue, the sun’s out, we’re sitting in the middle of the Champs-Élysées. We’re pretty lucky, no?” Fabien, who travelled to Paris with his wife Michelle, told BFMTV.

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million
NEXT STORY

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

Advertisement

Related Articles

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

It’s one of the most iconic homes from our childhoods, and the ‘Home Alone’ house is now up for sale.
More Than 670 People Feared Dead After Landslide In Papua New Guinea

More Than 670 People Feared Dead After Landslide In Papua New Guinea

Emergency crews in Papua New Guinea are continuing their rescue efforts to find survivors after more than 670 people were feared killed in a massive landslide which flattened a remote village in the northern region.
McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

McDonald’s has released a new dessert item as part of its McCafe menu, McPops.
Twelve People Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

Twelve People Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

Twelve people have been injured after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin hit severe turbulence.
Celine Dion Hoping For Final Performance On A TV Special Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Hoping For Final Performance On A TV Special Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is planning to perform one last time in a TV special amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.