23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

The twins make up about 10 per cent of the school year at Pollard Middle School, in Needham, Massachusetts.

Principal Tamantha Bibbo told the Associated Press (AP) it was "quite unusual" to have this many sets twice at a one-year level.

"We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most. Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade, so this was extraordinarily high," Principal Bibbo said.

The identical and fraternal twins even got a special mention during the “moving up” ceremony.