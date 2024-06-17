The Project

Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, bringing in an estimated US$295m worldwide.

The film opened to $155 million domestically in the US, far exceeding its expected $90 million.

According to parent company Disney, the film had the strongest global opening of an animated film of all time in like-for-like markets when accounting for exchange rates.

That makes it the second-biggest animated box office opening domestically behind 2018’s Incredibles 2.

The sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning animation follows Riley as she navigates puberty, with Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust thrown by the arrival of her new teenage emotions.

The film introduces Embarrassment, Ennui, Envy and Anxiety, with Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri joining the incredible voice cast.

