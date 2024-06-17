The Project

Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell on why everyone loves Despicable Me
NC | News

There's a whole generation who have grown up with Gru and the Minions, and Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell us why Despicable Me is still loved by all ages.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
6 mins

Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell on why everyone loves Despicable Me

There's a whole generation who have grown up with Gru and the Minions, and Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell us why Despicable Me is still loved by all ages.

image-placeholder
5 mins

How Eskimo Joe has retained their sound after nearly 30 years

Eskimo Joe has just released a new song 'The First Time' and frontman Kav Temperley tells us how they've managed to retain their signature sound after nearly 30 years together.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody are on a mission to hit 121 pub

Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody are on a mission to hit 121 pubs in just 24 hours to break a world record, and the FOX FM trio tell us how they're going to manage the giant pub crawl.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Dean Lewis on the cringiest lyric he's ever written 

Aussie musician Dean Lewis tells us all about the cringiest lyric he's ever written, and how he became vulnerable for his music.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Kat Stewart On What It's Like Acting With Her Husband Again

Kat Stewart is returning to the stage in one of the darkest plays in the world, and she tells us how it has been acting alongside her husband in 'Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf'?

image-placeholder
5 mins

Rachel House On Why She'd Never Cast Herself In Her Own Movie

Actor Rachel House has been on our screens for years, but she's finally directed her first film, and she tells us why she would never cast herself in her own movie.

image-placeholder
4 mins

MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal On Having Her Sauce Stocked In Coles

MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal rocked the judges with her inventive Indian-Italian sauce, and she tells us what it's like to have her own product on supermarket shelves!

image-placeholder
5 mins

Meghan Trainor On Her Surprising Connection To Australia

Meghan Trainor told us about her very * personal * connection to Australia, and the reason why her son's middle name is 'Bruce'.

2024