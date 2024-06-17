‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

The bear wandered around a Sierra Madre neighbourhood for nearly two hours before police scared it into a nearby forest by sounding a horn and firing pepper spray balls.

“It was a very polite bear. It didn’t do any damage,” homeowner Laurie Devault told WCJB.

“It just opened up the freezer and pulled out the chicken. The neighbour filmed the bear running away with it hanging from its mouth,” Devault added. “It got scared by the police, dropped the chicken, and the police gave me back my frozen chicken.”

City officials confirmed no one was injured during the bear encounter.

“I respect them, but I don’t want them around,” Devault said. “They should be more in the wild and not living off our trash cans and what’s in the refrigerator.”