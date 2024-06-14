The Project

Chappell Roan Opens Up About Struggles With New-Found Fame

Pop star Chappell Roan has opened up the stage, sharing with fans the struggles that come with new-found fame.

The musician paused her performance to tell the crowd she was “having a hard time” navigating her sudden superstar status. 

“I just want to be honest with the crowd and I just feel a little off today,” the singer told the crowd. 

“I think that my career has just kind of gone up really fast and it’s kind of hard to keep up.” 

The performer went on to say that her career is all she’s ever wanted, “it’s just heavy sometimes.”

The 26-year-old singer has seen her career explode in recent months, playing to an enormous crowd at Coachella and even turning down an invitation to perform at the White House. 

Roan is no stranger to the pop scene, debuting her first single in 2017 and releasing her first studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September last year.

It was the release of Roan’s single Good Luck, Babe! in April that saw the singer attract mainstream success, with the track gaining popularity on TikTok and reaching a peak of No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

