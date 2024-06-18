The Project

Short Shorts Are Back In Fashion For Men

It seems short shorts are back in fashion for men.

They've been climbing the fashion charts ever since actor Paul Mescal thrust them into the spotlight in 2020.

The 'thigh guy summer' has been all over social media ever since.

But the Gucci menswear show in Milan this week has really cemented the trend, with 41 of the 46 'looks' featuring booty shorts.

According to the Philippines fashion mag L'Officiel, it's the five inch seam that is particularly back in fashion.

The five inches refers to the length between the crotch and to the bottom of the hem.

Aussie Federal Public Servant To Receive $1 Million Salary In Latest Hike

Those in the Capital are getting an increase in capital, with new raises announced for Parliament’s bigwigs.
Get ready for, arguably, the most French idea you’ve ever heard…24-hour cheese vending machines.
The Australian sky is set to be lit up by a full moon on this weekend.
A football fan accidentally dozed off during a match at the Euros in Germany, only to awaken at 4am inside the empty stadium.
Steve Nicks has confirmed there is no future for Fleetwood Mac after the death of band member Christine McVie.