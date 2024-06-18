Short Shorts Are Back In Fashion For Men

They've been climbing the fashion charts ever since actor Paul Mescal thrust them into the spotlight in 2020.

The 'thigh guy summer' has been all over social media ever since.

But the Gucci menswear show in Milan this week has really cemented the trend, with 41 of the 46 'looks' featuring booty shorts.

According to the Philippines fashion mag L'Officiel, it's the five inch seam that is particularly back in fashion.

The five inches refers to the length between the crotch and to the bottom of the hem.