Aussie Federal Public Servant To Receive $1 Million Salary In Latest Hike

Those in the Capital are getting an increase in capital, with new raises announced for Parliament’s bigwigs.

Anthony Albanese’s salary will jump from about $587,000 a year, to more than $607,000.

Peter Dutton’s wages will go from about $417,000 to $432,000.

And backbenchers will get an increase of about $8,000.

But the biggest payday goes not to a pollie, but to a public servant, with Glyn Davis – head of the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet – cracking the million dollar ceiling.

And almost everyone thinks that is too high.

And while it’s fun to scoff at pollies giving themselves and their mates extra money, it’s not actually Parliament but an independent Remuneration Tribunal that makes the call, as the Prime Minister explained.

The Tribunal  released a statement pointing out that, since 2015, the raises they have awarded amount to about 18 per cent – well below the 24.4 per cent generally seen in the public and private sectors.

Which should make everyone feel better.

