Cheese Vending Machines Gaining Popularity In France

Get ready for, arguably, the most French idea you’ve ever heard…24-hour cheese vending machines.

That’s right, French foodies looking to put a cheese board together can now do it any time, day or night with the vending machines popping up at train stations, motorway service centres, and even village squares.

As the head of one French dairy, Fabian Picard, explained to Agence France-Presse: “You can just turn the carousel, choose your cheese and pay with a bank card, before picking up your purchase.”

But if you think these machines are just churning out basic cheddar, think again; with the machines choc-o-bloc with French artisanal cheeses like camembert, Roquefort and reblochon sourced from all over the country.

The only people happier than the people using the machines? The artisanal cheesemakers stocking them, who are suddenly able to sell to far more customers than before.

One producer, Mathieu Goguet, told Radio France: “We realised the people we were delivering to would not do 15km to come and buy at the shop. But they could stop by a dispenser.”

The vending machines began popping up during COVID, as a way for people to shop without entering a physical store.

Now, customers are able to buy a range of food on the street like pizzas and oysters, as well as basics like butter, eggs and even fresh baguettes.

So is this the future of food? Satisfying our midnight munchies from the nearest vending machine? Personally, we’ve got no complaints…

