Football Fan Wakes Up After Euros Match Still Inside Stadium At 4am

Falling asleep in public places is embarrassing, but it happens to the best of us. You might have a little nap on the bus, drift off during a boring movie or maybe you’ve woken from a blissful slumber in the pub toilets. Wherever it happens, it’s not a fun time.

The strange feeling of waking up in a place that’s not your bedroom and then wondering what happened while your asleep can make you feel uneasy.

Well one England football fan awoke in quite the strange place, a football stadium in Germany.

The poor sleepy football fan was in Germany supporting England’s first match of the Euros as they faced Serbia.

He must have found the match a little bit boring as he drifted off to sleep only to wake up much later in the wee hours of the morning.

A video of the moment the man woke up was posted to the Tiktok account ‘awaydaylads5’.

The man explained his predicament, looking a little worse for wear “just woken up… it’s four o’clock in the morning,” before panning to a shot of the empty stadium.

It’s not explained how the guy was missed by staff, but I guess it’s a testament to the stadium’s comfy seats and strong beer.