Football Fan Wakes Up After Euros Match Still Inside Stadium At 4am

A football fan accidentally dozed off during a match at the Euros in Germany, only to awaken at 4am inside the empty stadium.

Falling asleep in public places is embarrassing, but it happens to the best of us. You might have a little nap on the bus, drift off during a boring movie or maybe you’ve woken from a blissful slumber in the pub toilets. Wherever it happens, it’s not a fun time.

The strange feeling of waking up in a place that’s not your bedroom and then wondering what happened while your asleep can make you feel uneasy. 

Well one England football fan awoke in quite the strange place, a football stadium in Germany.

The poor sleepy football fan was in Germany supporting England’s first match of the Euros as they faced Serbia. 

He must have found the match a little bit boring as he drifted off to sleep only to wake up much later in the wee hours of the morning. 

 A video of the moment the man woke up was posted to the Tiktok account ‘awaydaylads5’.

The man explained his predicament, looking a little worse for wear “just woken up… it’s four o’clock in the morning,” before panning to a shot of the empty stadium.

It’s not explained how the guy was missed by staff, but I guess it’s a testament to the stadium’s comfy seats and strong beer.

@awaydaylads5 england fan waking up in the ground at 4am this morning 🤣🤣 whole place to himself #fight #nonleague #facup #championleague #millionfollowers #lads #football #firm #goat #casual #hooligans #EURO2024 #england #serbia ♬ original sound - away day lads
