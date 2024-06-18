The Project

Aussie Sky To Be Lit Up By Full Moon On Saturday

The Australian sky is set to be lit up by a full moon on this weekend.

The moon comes one day after the southern hemisphere’s winter solstice, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. 

Those in the northern hemisphere will be experience the strawberry moon, which comes one day after the summer solstice - marking the longest day of the year. 

Despite what the name may suggest, the moon will not appear pink or red. 

According to NASA, the title was bestowed upon the moon as it marked the start of strawberry harvesting season in the north-eastern United States. 

The June full moon is also known by a myriad of other names, such as the honey moon, rose moon or flower moon, depending on the harvest of the area. 

