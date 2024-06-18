News
Gen Z stock traders turn to astrology to make investment decisions
The growing trend amongst Gen Z traders is seeing them turn to astrology and look to the planets before making any investment decisions, and it seems to be working for them, with a whopping 73 per cent owning stocks.
Aussie women struggling to have chronic UTIs treated
Laura and Sally have both spent years battling what are known as chronic urinary tract infections, a condition that is not technically recognised in Australia.
Ariarne Titmus on letting the swimming do the talking at the Olympics
Reigning swim champion Ariarne Titmus is heading to Paris to compete at the Olympic Games, and she told us why she's going to let the swimming to the talking this time around.
John Farnham makes first public appearance since jaw surgery
Legendary singer John Farnham has made his first public appearance since undergoing a mammoth 12-hour surgery for oral cancer.
Nagi Maehashi on risking it all to start RecipeTin Eats
Swapping a career in finance for food, Nagi Maehashi has cooked her way into the hearts and homes of Australians with her RecipeTin Eats blog, and she tells us how it all started and what she's looking forward to most in the MasterChef kitchen.
Archibald Finalist's fight to call Australia home as an asylum seeker
Mostafa Azimitabar is a two-time Archibald finalist recognised as one of Australia’s best portrait artists. But while he lives here, works here and undeniably loves this country, as an asylum seeker there’s a real chance that he might never call Australia home.
The monumental cost of travel on Western Australian sporting teams
New research has revealed the 3000km Perth-based AFL teams have to travel to play east coast teams is costing them dearly with regular interruptions to routines and recovery, and the problem is not isolated to the AFL.