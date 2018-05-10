Mother's Day Recipe Inspiration

Planning to surprise mum with breakfast in bed? Michelin starred chef, Heston Blumenthal, lets you in on his secret to making the perfect eggs for mum to start her Mother’s Day off right.

Whether her preference is boiled, poached or scrambled eggs, Heston will teach you techniques to cooking them to absolute perfection.

This Mother’s Day, blow mum out of the water with a special seafood dish courtesy of Gary Mehigan. With several simple ingredients, Gary gives a step-by-step guide to making the perfect fish dish that’s sure to impress.

To make it one step simpler, buy the cod deboned and pre-portioned.

Find the recipe here

Roast dinner is a Mother’s Day essential, and Nigella’s Lamb Leg with Sides is the perfect choice to spoil mum with. Whether it’s for a big family gathering or a small family dinner, Nigella’s recipe will leave everyone’s mouths watering long after they’ve cleaned their plates.

Find the recipe here

Looking for a bit more veg? Accompany the dish with George’s BBQ Broccoli recipe!

This pretty as a picture dessert is bound to make mum’s day. In the season 10 auditions, Hoda wowed the judges with her Lebanese dessert and left viewers desperate to try it; now’s your chance to wow your loved ones.

Find the recipe here

Make the recipe one step easier by buying pre-made filo pastry.

Not a baking expert? No worries! Matt Preston has you covered with his two ingredient, five-step Nutella cake that you’re sure to be able to bake for your chocolate-loving mum. Simple and delicious – what more could you want?

Find the recipe here