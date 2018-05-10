MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Mother's Day Recipe Inspiration

Mother's Day Recipe Inspiration

Need some recipe inspiration to feed your family or treat your mum this Mother’s Day? Here are five recipes she’s sure to love…

Heston’s Eggs

MasterChef Season 10

Planning to surprise mum with breakfast in bed? Michelin starred chef, Heston Blumenthal, lets you in on his secret to making the perfect eggs for mum to start her Mother’s Day off right.

Whether her preference is boiled, poached or scrambled eggs, Heston will teach you techniques to cooking them to absolute perfection.

Gary’s Blue Eye Cod, Parsley, Bacon and Mussels

MasterChef Season 10

This Mother’s Day, blow mum out of the water with a special seafood dish courtesy of Gary Mehigan. With several simple ingredients, Gary gives a step-by-step guide to making the perfect fish dish that’s sure to impress.

To make it one step simpler, buy the cod deboned and pre-portioned.

Find the recipe here

Nigella’s Lamb Leg with Sides

MasterChef Season 10

Roast dinner is a Mother’s Day essential, and Nigella’s Lamb Leg with Sides is the perfect choice to spoil mum with. Whether it’s for a big family gathering or a small family dinner, Nigella’s recipe will leave everyone’s mouths watering long after they’ve cleaned their plates.

Find the recipe here

Looking for a bit more veg? Accompany the dish with George’s BBQ Broccoli recipe!

Znoud El Sit

MasterChef Season 10

This pretty as a picture dessert is bound to make mum’s day. In the season 10 auditions, Hoda wowed the judges with her Lebanese dessert and left viewers desperate to try it; now’s your chance to wow your loved ones.

Find the recipe here  

Make the recipe one step easier by buying pre-made filo pastry.

Flourless Nutella Cake

MasterChef Season 10

Not a baking expert? No worries! Matt Preston has you covered with his two ingredient, five-step Nutella cake that you’re sure to be able to bake for your chocolate-loving mum. Simple and delicious – what more could you want?

Find the recipe here

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.