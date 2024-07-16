Nat Thaipun Wins MasterChef Australia 2024

Throughout the competition, Nat has clearly been one to watch. From winning the very first immunity challenge -- and the only immunity pin of the season -- to the final immunity of the season, the risk-taker continued to impress the judges with her unique culinary perspective.

"I think after winning the first and last immunity I was pretty stoked with how I went," Nat told 10 Play humbly, "I had done so well for myself and could see myself going into a kitchen, especially after Hong Kong, so I just couldn't believe it. Getting to the finale was just such a bonus."

Despite her strong track record throughout the competition, Nat admitted that she was still extremely nervous about the grand finale, especially when it was revealed that the second round would be a dessert pressure test.

"I was like, I'm going to have to smash the first round because I'm screwed! Everyone's seen me and what I'm like in a pressure test, what I'm like with desserts, I hadn't nailed either yet.

"With the first round, I had to have what Andy would call an 'absolute belter'," she laughed. "There was no way for me to make mistakes because I had to make up for the fact that I knew I was going to be terrible in the second round."

Standing in the final alongside Josh 'Pezza' Perry, Nat knew that he was a gun when it came to pressure tests, having smashed several dessert challenges to near perfection. So when Clare Smyth walked into the kitchen and revealed her 'Core-teser', a high-end take on the Malteser, Nat simply said she felt "not great".

With a three-point lead, Nat had to face her first dessert pressure test in the competition, where it was a make-or-break dish. With over 100 steps, Nat and Pezza had to push to make their versions of the Core-teser as close to the original as possible, but both had issues with various pressure points.

At the end of the challenge, the two finalists had very different versions of the dish, with Pezza not able to plate up a key element.

"I didn't see Pezza's final dish so it was one of those things where I was super proud of myself, but also still wasn't sure. I know that pressure tests are one of those things where it could be anyone's game," Nat admitted.

"I always think of Snez's pressure test, hers looked so perfect but what was inside sent her home. As much as I was happy with what I dished up, I was still very nervous."

But her worries were short-lived, as the judges revealed the final scores and crowned Nat the winner of MasterChef Australia 2024.

"I couldn't believe it, I was in shock to be honest, especially having my family there as well, I couldn't believe it," she said.

Throughout the competition, Nat spoke often about how experiences and exposure to the culinary world had inspired her more and more to chase her dreams of becoming a chef. Even the semi-final, a massive undertaking of a service challenge, delighted her.

"I loved planning that semi-final menu so much... I really wanted to showcase being Thai, being raised by two parents who are Thai, but also being raised in country Victoria.

"I'm always torn between two cultures, Thai people don't think I'm Thai and Australians don't think I'm Australian. It was a beautiful amalgamation of all those things into a menu, and I really think I was able to showcase that," Nat continued.

After hearing how tough the life of a chef can be, Nat hoped the service challenge might assuage her hunger for cheffing, but if anything it was the opposite. "I was just waiting to see if the high pressure would break me, but I kind of thrive under pressure," she admitted.

"We saw that in Hong Kong, I was able to really thrive in a different environment and just being pushed to my limits I think really gets me to a whole new level of creativity.

"I think the more people tell me that I can't do something, the more I want to do it."

A risk-taker throughout the competition, Nat was often told to reign it in by the judges, with some viewers claiming that she received harsher feedback than some contestants. Nat, on the other hand, demanded more.

"I don't know if it's because I'm raised by parents who are similar and that's how they speak as well, but I genuinely didn't think my criticism was harsh at all. If anything, that's what made me better as a cook," she explained.

"The judges have the best intentions and don't want to see us screw up, they want to see us grow and I think the constructive criticism was so valuable. I never took it personally. Being a risktaker, when you fail you learn from those mistakes, but there's only so much you can constantly be making mistakes on," Nat continued.

"I think it's good to have someone there like your parents, or like Andy, to be there to ground you and say, 'You need to take a step back.'"

But her risk-taking ways paid off, and now the winner of Season 16, Nat has already begun taking over the culinary world. Part of her prize for winning the first immunity was the opportunity to go to London and cook alongside Jamie Oliver in his restaurant.

"London was amazing. I spent time with Jamie and worked in the commercial kitchen, I loved all the noise, the stress, the high intensity of it," she beamed. Nat loved it so much that she was able to extend her trip, and managed to do a stint in Clare Smyth's restaurant Core as well.

"It concreted the fact that I am actually good at what I do because those guys were surprised at the skill I have for someone who has never worked in a commercial kitchen before," Nat said.

"I want to broaden my palate and my knowledge in the kitchen because that's going to be the best thing I can do before I do anything in hospitality."

With all that experience, Nat revealed that she's also started work in Hugh Allens' Vue de Monde.

"It's such a dream, it's one of the most nurturing kitchens I've ever been in -- I know I haven't been in that many, but kitchens are a hard place," Nat said.

"There's a lot of pressure and stress and these guys seem to really be at the forefront of changing what it should be like to be in the kitchen, how kitchens should be running. It's perfect."

