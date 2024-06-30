Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 41
Reality
Air Date: Sun 30 Jun 2024
Contestants bid against one another, trading time for ingredients in a MasterChef classic. Four contestants compete to cook a dish that helps them avoid elimination and secure their place in the top 6
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series
Delicious Recipes
Articles
Season 16