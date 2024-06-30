MasterChef

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 41
G | Reality

Air Date: Sun 30 Jun 2024

Contestants bid against one another, trading time for ingredients in a MasterChef classic. Four contestants compete to cook a dish that helps them avoid elimination and secure their place in the top 6

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Episodes

Promos

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Weekly Recaps

Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series

Delicious Recipes

Articles

Season 16