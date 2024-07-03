Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 44
Reality
Air Date: Wed 3 Jul 2024
Emotions run high as the top five open chests revealing treasured photos of their own family food heroes. each cook, inspired by their photos are fighting for their final shot at immunity.
Episodes
Season 16