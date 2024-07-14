MasterChef

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 48
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sun 14 Jul 2024

Andy, Poh and Jean Christophe swap roles, becoming the cooks while the Semi-Finalists become the judges'. The fun doesn't stop there, as our Semi-Finalists must then take on the judges in a relay

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Episodes

Promos

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Weekly Recaps

Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series

Delicious Recipes

Articles

Season 16