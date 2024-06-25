MasterChef

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 39
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 25 Jun 2024

The cooks are split into three teams, cooking street food in a traditional dai pai dong. They must prepare a two-dish menu, using either a wok, steamer or deep fryer, catering for 120 hungry locals.

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Episodes

Promos

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Weekly Recaps

Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series

Delicious Recipes

Articles

Season 16