Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 39
Reality
Air Date: Tue 25 Jun 2024
The cooks are split into three teams, cooking street food in a traditional dai pai dong. They must prepare a two-dish menu, using either a wok, steamer or deep fryer, catering for 120 hungry locals.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series
Delicious Recipes
Articles
Season 16