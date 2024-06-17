Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 34
Reality
Air Date: Mon 17 Jun 2024
Tonight's mega Mystery Box features the most ingredients ever, the cooks have just 30 minutes to pull off a winning dish, with the bottom three sending their makers into tomorrow's Pressure Test.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series
Delicious Recipes
Articles
Season 16