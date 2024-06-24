Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 38
Reality
Air Date: Mon 24 Jun 2024
After a demonstration from Michelin starred chef Vicky Cheng, three cooks must recreate his dish, from memory alone, the winner claiming immunity from this week's elimination.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series
Delicious Recipes
Articles
Season 16