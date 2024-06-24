MasterChef

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 38
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 24 Jun 2024

After a demonstration from Michelin starred chef Vicky Cheng, three cooks must recreate his dish, from memory alone, the winner claiming immunity from this week's elimination.

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Episodes

Promos

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Weekly Recaps

Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series

Delicious Recipes

Articles

Season 16