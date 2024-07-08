MasterChef

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 46
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 8 Jul 2024

The mystery boxes contain a golden ticket which will fast track the contestant with the top dish into the semi-final, while the other three will have to battle it out in tomorrow's pressure test.

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Episodes

Promos

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Weekly Recaps

Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series

Delicious Recipes

Articles

Season 16