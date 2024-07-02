MasterChef

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 43
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 2 Jul 2024

Chef Guillaume Brahimi has brought a pressure test dish that will push the contestants to their limits. They need to replicate the dish as closely as possible... but they must plate up 5 serves.

