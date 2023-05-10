Round Ball Rules

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Round Ball Rules: Episode 26
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 10 May 2023

This week on Round Ball Rules – Join Scott Mackinnon, Simon Hill & Robbie Thomson as they look ahead to the next few legs of the 2023 Isuzu-UTE A-League Finals Series. The gang analyse how both winning teams went in the elimination finals and what this means in their clashes with the top 2 in this weekend’s semi-finals. Then The Commentators Call makes its first appearance, where each of the guys will give you their call on who will be winning these semi’s. Finally to top it all off, its Goal of the Week!

Episodes
ArticlesFootball Home

Latest

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022/2023