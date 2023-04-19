Sign in to watch this video
Round Ball Rules: Episode 23
Air Date: Wed 19 Apr 2023
This week on Round Ball Rules, we’ve got Tristan MacManus, Grace Gill and Daniel McBreen going through all the action of the last week in all things A-Leagues! Join the gang as they chat Round 24 of the Isuzu UTE A-League AND the exciting start to the finals series in the Liberty A-League (including what was probably one of the best semi-finals in A-League history). Then of course we run through predictions for the massive upcoming games in Round 25 of the Men’s game and the Preliminary Final in the Women’s game to decide who goes up against Western United in the Grand Final!
