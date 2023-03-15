Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 20
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 15 Mar 2023

Extra Extra! It’s all the big news this week on Round Ball Rules. Join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill and Robbie Thomson as they go through all the Socceroo’s news, as well as the U20’s results and the Expansion of the A-Leagues. But it wouldn’t be a proper episode if the gang didn’t dive into the biggest moments of last round AND preview all the action coming up next week in the Isuzu UTE A-League.

