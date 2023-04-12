Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 22
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 12 Apr 2023

Round Ball Rules returns! This week join Tristan MacManus, Alex Brosque and Simon Hill as they go through all the action in Round 23 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League, Matilda’s recent friendlies and the Liberty A-League. The gang take a look at the upcoming finals series in the women’s game, and who are the heavy hitters in the upcoming fixtures – before running their eyes across some of the final games in the regular season of the men’s game.

2022/2023