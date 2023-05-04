A-Leagues All Access

Rise to the Occasion
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 4 May 2023

“Rise To The Occasion” provides unprecedented access into the matchday preparation for the biggest game of the season. With FIFA World Cup and Matildas stars on display, respective Sydney FC and Western United coaches and players deliver rousing team talks, with the Sky Blues desperate to avoid a record-breaking fourth-straight Grand Final loss, with coach Ante Juric revealing how his players inspired him to overcome a mystery illness. Western United, the competition’s newest side, have drafted in sidelined stars and former players to try and get them over the line at Sydney's CommBank Stadium.

