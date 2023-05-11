A-Leagues All Access

Bad Blood
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 11 May 2023

It was the first ever Sydney derby final and sparks were ignited on the pitch and inside the change rooms. ‘Bad Blood’ includes unseen footage of Western Sydney attacker Milos Ninkovic’s bust up with his former mentor, Sydney FC coach Steve Corica, in the bowels of CommBank Stadium, before he was frogmarched out of his former change room. Sydney FC’s famous win on enemy territory sparked scenes of jubilation and relief for Corica, having secured a semi-final berth with Melbourne City in a season he’s been under immense pressure.

2022/2023