Young Socceroos U20's

Full MatchesExtras2023 FixturesArticlesFootball Home
Back

Relive all the action from the Young Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign

Relive all the action from the Young Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign

Catch up with all the action from the Subway Young Socceroos' AFC U20 Asian Cup campaign

10 Play has you covered with all the full match replays and highlights from the Subway Young Socceroos' AFC U20 Asian Cup campaign.

Check out all the action below to see how Trevor Morgan's side got on in their tournament opener against Vietnam on Wednesday night.

Watch: Young Socceroos vs Vietnam

Young Socceroos vs Vietnam Highlights

The Subway Young Socceroos' next match sees them go head to head against Iran on Saturday night. Watch all the action from 2050 AEDT, live and free on 10 Play

Subway Young Socceroos Hub

Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures
NEXT STORY

2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures

2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures

Watch the Subway Young Socceroos live and exclusive on 10 Play.
Made in the A-League: Subway Young Socceroos U-20 Asian Cup Squad

Made in the A-League: Subway Young Socceroos U-20 Asian Cup Squad

Find out more about some of the standout Isuzu UTE A-League players who are set to feature for the Subway Young Socceroos in the upcoming AFC U-20 Asian Cup in March
Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

Subway Young Socceroos’ Head Coach Trevor Morgan has selected a strong 23-player squad to represent Australia at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™.