A-Leagues All Access

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Other Side
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 27 Apr 2023

Beneath the larrikin exterior, Western United attacker Lachie Wales is a deep thinker with a complex past. ‘The Other Side’ explores his mum’s tragic passing during Wales' high school years and how it impacted his football career. Wales also opens up for the first time about the Olyroos controversy which initially saw him banned from the Tokyo Olympics. His myriad personalities are one display, from team joker and quizmaster, to agent provocateur as the tense Melbourne City rivalry erupts in Jamie Maclaren’s record-breaking game.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022/2023