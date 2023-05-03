Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 25
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 3 May 2023

This week on Round Ball Rules, join Robbie Thomson, Daniel McBreen and Simon Hill as they preview all the action across the finals series – starting with the all important Elimination Finals this weekend! The gang also dive into the permutations of the semi-finals, look at all the reaction off the Women’s Grand Final AND have a look at some potential new faces for the A-League ownership circle with a great story from Italy and Michael Zappone.

2022/2023