Round Ball Rules: Episode 25
Sport
Air Date: Wed 3 May 2023
This week on Round Ball Rules, join Robbie Thomson, Daniel McBreen and Simon Hill as they preview all the action across the finals series – starting with the all important Elimination Finals this weekend! The gang also dive into the permutations of the semi-finals, look at all the reaction off the Women’s Grand Final AND have a look at some potential new faces for the A-League ownership circle with a great story from Italy and Michael Zappone.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 24
It’s the final round preview this week on Round Ball Rules! Join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill & Robbie Thomson as they dive into all the action of the penultimate round in the Isuzu UTE A-League, and what that means for all ours teams in the final round. Not only that, but the gang also preview the upcoming Liberty A-League Grand Final on this Sunday at 3pm AND play a game that Tristan teased last week – create a starting XI using one player from each team and a coach from the team not used. Let us know your All-team XI’s below!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 23
This week on Round Ball Rules, we’ve got Tristan MacManus, Grace Gill and Daniel McBreen going through all the action of the last week in all things A-Leagues! Join the gang as they chat Round 24 of the Isuzu UTE A-League AND the exciting start to the finals series in the Liberty A-League (including what was probably one of the best semi-finals in A-League history). Then of course we run through predictions for the massive upcoming games in Round 25 of the Men’s game and the Preliminary Final in the Women’s game to decide who goes up against Western United in the Grand Final!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 22
Round Ball Rules returns! This week join Tristan MacManus, Alex Brosque and Simon Hill as they go through all the action in Round 23 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League, Matilda’s recent friendlies and the Liberty A-League. The gang take a look at the upcoming finals series in the women’s game, and who are the heavy hitters in the upcoming fixtures – before running their eyes across some of the final games in the regular season of the men’s game.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 21
Round Ball Rules is back this week before our international break, chatting all things Isuzu-UTE A-League Round 21! Join Robbie Thomson, Alex Brosque & Andy Harper as they dive into all the action from some massive games last weekend – including the Sydney Derby and Adelaide’s bloodbath. The gang then turn their attention to all the Subway Socceroos action heading your way across Network 10 and Paramount+ this weekend, chatting the in’s and out’s of the squads, what these games mean for our next world-cup cycle, and how home-grown talent can influence our chances against Ecuador. Catch it all on Round Ball Rules!
2022/2023