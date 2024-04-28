A-League

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Sydney FC vs Perth Glory
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Joe Lolley

Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 26 Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 26 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne City vs Western United

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jamie Young

4 mins

4 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Daniel Arzani

1 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Clayton Taylor

3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Hiroshi Ibusuki

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 25 Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 25 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Perth Glory vs Western United

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Adam Taggart

