Dream Big

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Episode 2: Derbies and Details
M | Sport

Air Date: Fri 16 Dec 2022

Socceroos greats reveal what makes Popovic one of the most revered players of the golden generation, and the obsessive playing day traits that shapes his Victory blueprint. The on-field turnaround is taking shape, highlighted by the dramatic Melbourne derby and FFA Cup win.

Watch Now
Extras
Articles

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Season 1