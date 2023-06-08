A-Leagues All Access

Believe
Air Date: Thu 8 Jun 2023

A pre-game bust up between retiring Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson and Central Coast Mariners’ athletic and vibe manager, ex-Socceroo Andy Bernal lights the fuse for an explosive decider. Eccentric striker Jason Cummings, the self-anointed ‘king of the coast’, takes centre stage yet again on and off the pitch, with his hat-trick triggering jubilant scenes among the Mariners family.

2022/2023