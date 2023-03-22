Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 21
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 22 Mar 2023

Round Ball Rules is back this week before our international break, chatting all things Isuzu-UTE A-League Round 21! Join Robbie Thomson, Alex Brosque & Andy Harper as they dive into all the action from some massive games last weekend – including the Sydney Derby and Adelaide’s bloodbath. The gang then turn their attention to all the Subway Socceroos action heading your way across Network 10 and Paramount+ this weekend, chatting the in’s and out’s of the squads, what these games mean for our next world-cup cycle, and how home-grown talent can influence our chances against Ecuador. Catch it all on Round Ball Rules!

