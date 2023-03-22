Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Round Ball Rules: Episode 21
Sport
Air Date: Wed 22 Mar 2023
Round Ball Rules is back this week before our international break, chatting all things Isuzu-UTE A-League Round 21! Join Robbie Thomson, Alex Brosque & Andy Harper as they dive into all the action from some massive games last weekend – including the Sydney Derby and Adelaide’s bloodbath. The gang then turn their attention to all the Subway Socceroos action heading your way across Network 10 and Paramount+ this weekend, chatting the in’s and out’s of the squads, what these games mean for our next world-cup cycle, and how home-grown talent can influence our chances against Ecuador. Catch it all on Round Ball Rules!
EpisodesArticlesFootball Home
Latest
Round Ball Rules: Episode 21
Round Ball Rules is back this week before our international break, chatting all things Isuzu-UTE A-League Round 21! Join Robbie Thomson, Alex Brosque & Andy Harper as they dive into all the action from some massive games last weekend – including the Sydney Derby and Adelaide’s bloodbath. The gang then turn their attention to all the Subway Socceroos action heading your way across Network 10 and Paramount+ this weekend, chatting the in’s and out’s of the squads, what these games mean for our next world-cup cycle, and how home-grown talent can influence our chances against Ecuador. Catch it all on Round Ball Rules!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 20
Extra Extra! It’s all the big news this week on Round Ball Rules. Join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill and Robbie Thomson as they go through all the Socceroo’s news, as well as the U20’s results and the Expansion of the A-Leagues. But it wouldn’t be a proper episode if the gang didn’t dive into the biggest moments of last round AND preview all the action coming up next week in the Isuzu UTE A-League.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 19
This week on Round Ball Rules, join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen as they break down the biggest matches in Round 19 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League and look ahead to the next round as we get to the pointy end of the season! The gang also go in depth on the National Second Division, and what its purpose will be in the overall Football pyramid. They also have a great chat about the U/20’s National teams success, and how that might look in a few years’ time for the Socceroos!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 18
Round Ball Rules is back after a one-week hiatus due to the Cup of Nations and the gang are recapping the action from both Round 17 AND 18 of the Isuzu UTE A-League. Join Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen as they dissect all the red cards from the weekend gone by, and look at how things are starting to shape up on the pointy end of this season. They also discuss the FA Cup Fifth Round and the upcoming U/20’s Asian Cup – live and exclusive to 10Play!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 17
Round Ball Rules is back for another week, and this time around Scott Mackinnon, Simon Hill & Andy Harper dissect all the big talking points from Round 16 of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men. The gang go into detail on the upcoming Cup of Nations (…kicking off Thursday 16th Feb) and have a look ahead to a massive Melbourne Derby coming up this weekend! Don’t forget you can also catch all the talking points prior to the Cup of Nations on our Matildas Magazine Show – 10:30pm AEDT on the 15th Feb.
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022/2023