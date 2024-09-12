Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos September Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos began their AFC Third Round World Cup Qualifiers with a double header against Bahrain in the Gold Coast followed by a trip to Jakarta to face off against Indonesia.

Graham Arnold's side were underwhelming their first outing against Bahrain as they wrote themselves into the record books with a result that sent shockwaves throughout Asia.

Their next match against a new look Indonesia side that featured numerous naturalised footballers from around the world (particulary the Netherlands) now took on an even greater importance.

What awaited them in Jakarta was a challenging set of circumstances which included extreme levels of humidity as well as a raucous set of over 70,000 supporters cheering on the Garuda Warriors.

Catch up with all the action from their World Cup Qualifier against Indonesia.

Indonesia vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

Indonesia vs Socceroos: Highlights

The Green and Gold will be back in action on Thursday, 10 October when they come up against China at Adelaide Oval. Watch all the action from that match live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

