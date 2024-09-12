Socceroos

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos September Qualifiers

Relive all the action from the Socceroos' opening Third Round World Cup Qualifiers on 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos began their AFC Third Round World Cup Qualifiers with a double header against Bahrain in the Gold Coast followed by a trip to Jakarta to face off against Indonesia.

Graham Arnold's side were underwhelming their first outing against Bahrain as they wrote themselves into the record books with a result that sent shockwaves throughout Asia.

Their next match against a new look Indonesia side that featured numerous naturalised footballers from around the world (particulary the Netherlands) now took on an even greater importance.

What awaited them in Jakarta was a challenging set of circumstances which included extreme levels of humidity as well as a raucous set of over 70,000 supporters cheering on the Garuda Warriors.

Catch up with all the action from their World Cup Qualifier against Indonesia.

Indonesia vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

Indonesia vs Socceroos: Highlights

The Green and Gold will be back in action on Thursday, 10 October when they come up against China at Adelaide Oval. Watch all the action from that match live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

The Socceroos are back in action as they come up against Indonesia live and exclusive on Paramount+
The Socceroos begin their Third Round Qualifiers against Bahrain live and free on 10 and 10 Play
The Subway Socceroos will face Bahrain at Robina Stadium, Gold Coast on Thursday, 5 September
The Subway Socceroos’ qualification path to FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been confirmed, following the Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ – AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 26
Catch up with the Socceroos Final Second Round Qualifiers on 10 Play