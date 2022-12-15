Dream Big

Episode 1: All Change
M | Sport

Air Date: Fri 16 Dec 2022

Entering the bowels of Victory HQ in mid 2021, there is one almighty mess to clean up after the club’s worst season ever. The biggest rebuild in A-League history is underway, and no-one is immune from the axe as the board gets hands on, and Popovic outlines his strategy behind the squad reconstruction.

