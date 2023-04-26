Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 24
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 26 Apr 2023

It’s the final round preview this week on Round Ball Rules! Join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill & Robbie Thomson as they dive into all the action of the penultimate round in the Isuzu UTE A-League, and what that means for all ours teams in the final round. Not only that, but the gang also preview the upcoming Liberty A-League Grand Final on this Sunday at 3pm AND play a game that Tristan teased last week – create a starting XI using one player from each team and a coach from the team not used. Let us know your All-team XI’s below!

2022/2023