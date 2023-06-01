A-Leagues All Access

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Countdown
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 1 Jun 2023

Larrikinism, reflections of heartbreaking Isuzu UTE Grand Final memories and heartwarming yarns and interactions intertwine in 'Countdown', the ultimate 2022/23 Grand Final preview to Saturday’s CommBank Stadium decider. Central Coast Mariners joker Jason Cummings follows through on an outrageous golf course bet, whilst defender Brian Kaltak’s deep connection with the local Vanuatu community is unearthed. Chess is Melbourne City’s extra-curricular sport of choice, as outgoing starlet Jordan Bos takes us into his family home ahead of his record-breaking Belgian move.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022/2023